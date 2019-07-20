Police close all lanes of I-70 in Southern Illinois after crash

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

All lanes of Interstate 70 in Effingham County are shut down because of a multi-vehicle crash in which motorists were injured, the Illinois State Police reported about noon Saturday.

The crash is at mile post 90 and troopers warn drivers to stay away from the area and find alternative routes.

“The eastbound lanes are expected to be shut down for several hours,” according to an ISP statement.

Eastbound traffic is being rerouted at the Altamont exit and westbound traffic is being rerouted southbound on Interstate 57, police said.