Coroner IDs 88-year-old woman who dies after Illinois house fire

An 88-year-old woman died after a fire started in her Marion County home early Saturday.

Clare Busscher of Sandoval died in a hospital after firefighters rescued her from her burning home, Marion County Coroner Troy D. Cannon said in a news release.

An autopsy will be conducted Monday to determine whether Busscher died from “injuries or smoke inhalation in the fire, or from a medical condition unassociated with the fire,” Cannon said.

No one else was in the home at the time of the fire, which was reported at about 5 a.m.

The Illinois State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire but foul play is not suspected, according to the news release.

Sandoval Fire Chief Chad Parson told WJBD radio that firefighters used airpacks when they rescued Busscher from her bedroom in her home on North Pine.