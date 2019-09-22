One killed in truck versus motorcycle accident in Perry County

An Ava woman is dead following a vehicle accident on Illinois 127 near the Pinckneyville-DuQuoin airport on Saturday.

Terese Baird, 69, was a passenger on a southbound Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by Byrlie Baird, 67, just north of the intersection of Matthews Road in Perry County, a news release from the Illinois State Police stated.

A southbound Ford pickup truck that was northbound on the same road attempted to pass another northbound car in a no passing zone in a curve and struck the motorcycle, the release stated. Both of the Bairds were thrown from the Harley Davidson during the crash.

Byrlie Baird was airlifted to a St. Louis hospital, but Terese Baird was pronounced dead at the scene by Perry County Coroner Paul Searby, the release stated.

The driver of the pickup, 41-year-old Isaac Gurley of Herrin, was uninjured. ISP said Gurley was cited for passing in a no passing zone.