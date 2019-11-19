Woman accused of cutting baby out of teen’s womb gives birth to own child in Illinois

A woman in Illinois accused of helping her mother cut a baby from a teen’s womb has given birth to her own child, officials say.

On Nov. 1, Desiree Figueroa, 25, was transferred from jail to a Chicago hospital where she gave birth, the Chicago Sun-Times reported. She was taken back to Cook County Jail on Monday.

Officials haven’t said if the baby was turned over to the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services, according to WMAQ.

Officials say Desiree Figueroa, 25, gave birth to her own child months after she allegedly cut a baby from a teen’s womb in Illinois. Cook County Jail

Desiree and her mother Clarisa Figueroa, 46, were arrested in May after police say the duo lured pregnant Marlen Ochoa-Lopez, 19, to their home with the promise of free baby clothes before strangling her with a cord and cutting her baby from her womb, McClatchy news group reported. Ochoa-Lopez’s body was found in a garbage can in the Figueroas’ yard.

Police say Clarisa then attempted to pass the infant boy — later named Yovanny Jadiel Lopez — off as her own, taking him to the hospital for treatment, McClatchy reported. Yovanny died in June from complications related to being removed from his mother’s body.

Officials say Clarisa planned to raise the baby following the death of her own son the year before, McClatchy reported.

Clarisa and Desiree are each charged with first degree murder and Piotr Bobak, Clarisa’s boyfriend, is charged with concealing a homicide, McClatchy reported. All three pleaded not guilty.