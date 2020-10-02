Daring rescue of 83-year-old caught on video after car crashes into Illinois home

Illinois cops rushed into an 83-year-old man’s house after a car crashed into it, igniting a fire.

Dramatic video from a Springfield Police Department officer’s body camera shows him run into the home as the blaze raged Wednesday night. The officer smashed through a door that was lodged shut before carrying the coughing man outside to safety.

The fire started after a speeding car went airborne over nearby railroad tracks before crashing into the home, police say.

The police department identified the officers as Nicholas Renfro and Juan Resendez.

“Because of their selfless and heroic actions, Officers Renfro and Resendez were able to save a person’s life,” officials said in a news release.

The 29-year-old female driver of the vehicle and two teens were found near the scene. The woman was taken to a hospital for injuries not considered to be life-threatening before she was arrested and taken to jail, police said.

She was charged with leaving the scene of an accident, reckless driving, endangering the life or health of a child and driving with an expired license.