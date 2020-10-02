Belleville News-Democrat Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Illinois

Daring rescue of 83-year-old caught on video after car crashes into Illinois home

Illinois cops rushed into an 83-year-old man’s house after a car crashed into it, igniting a fire.

Dramatic video from a Springfield Police Department officer’s body camera shows him run into the home as the blaze raged Wednesday night. The officer smashed through a door that was lodged shut before carrying the coughing man outside to safety.

The fire started after a speeding car went airborne over nearby railroad tracks before crashing into the home, police say.

The police department identified the officers as Nicholas Renfro and Juan Resendez.

“Because of their selfless and heroic actions, Officers Renfro and Resendez were able to save a person’s life,” officials said in a news release.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the P.M. Report and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The 29-year-old female driver of the vehicle and two teens were found near the scene. The woman was taken to a hospital for injuries not considered to be life-threatening before she was arrested and taken to jail, police said.

She was charged with leaving the scene of an accident, reckless driving, endangering the life or health of a child and driving with an expired license.

Read Next
Chacour Koop
Chacour Koop is a Real-Time reporter based in Kansas City. Previously, he reported for the Associated Press, Galveston County Daily News and Daily Herald in Chicago.
  Comments  
Local news has never been more important
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited digital access to the news that matters to your community.

#readlocal

Illinois

Pekin man re-sentenced in 1978 killings of 3 family members

News

Illinois offers $5M in grants for meat and poultry producers

News

Illinois tops 300,000 coronavirus cases, adds 31 deaths

Illinois

Mating season means more Illinois auto crashes with deer

Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service