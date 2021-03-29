Baby in runaway shopping cart saved by Schnucks employee in Alton parking lot

Schnuck’s employee Ben Mazur rescued a baby in a runaway shopping cart in the parking lot of the Alton, Illinois, grocery store after hearing a car honking. Screengrab from Google.

A Illinois grocery store employee ran to the rescue when he heard a car honking to alert others to a baby in a runaway shopping cart.

Ben Mazur, an employee at the Schnucks in Alton, was on cart duty March 17 when a driver “repeatedly and frantically” honked the horn, according to the store. The driver was trying to catch someone’s attention as the baby rolled toward danger.

Mazur told KTVI the baby’s mother was putting other children in the vehicle as the cart headed toward a stop sign.

Mazur sprinted through the parking and saved the baby before the infant was harmed.

Tom Moore, the co-manager of the Schnucks, called Mazur a “hero.”

“We have a slanted parking lot and carts can get rolling fast,” Moore said in a Facebook post. “Quick thinking on Ben’s part saved the baby.”