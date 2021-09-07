‘Come get your teeth.’ Something important left at DuQuoin State Fair, Illinois cops say

“Missing something?” Screen grab from Illinois State Police District 13's Facebook post

Someone just looking to have a good time at the DuQuoin State Fair left something, well, a tad important behind, and the Illinois State Police are trying to track down the owner.

Teeth.

Yes, teeth. Or rather a set of dentures.

“Are you missing something?” the department posted on its Facebook page. “Your dentures were found over in Conservation World. They are now at the lost and found at the Grandstand. Thank you to the nice fairgoer that flagged us down with these abandoned chompers. You never know what you’re going to see….”

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the P.M. Report and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Of course, it couldn’t help a joke dump.

“Just call me the tooth fairy. Here is your “tooth pic” for the day.

What did the dentist see at the North Pole? A molar bear!

What do tooth fairies have on their phones? Bluetooth!”

People in the comment section were loving the corniness of the jokes and even threw around a couple of their own.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

“Taking a bite out of crime,” one person said.

“Omg that’s hilarious .... never know what you may find after an event at the fair,” another observed.

“Put them under your pillow and get Monopoly money,” another joked.

“Rita, is Uncle James missing something?” another person asked.

The post has been shared 1,000 times and has over 600 likes since Monday.

Hopefully someone is reunited with their pearly whites soon.

“Seriously though, come get your teeth,” police said.