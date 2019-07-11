‘Atlanta gets cash, KC gets pig guts.’ The best reactions to pig intestines spill

Pig carcasses strewn on I-670 shut down three lanes during morning rush hour A semi carrying pig carcasses dumped its load while traveling westbound on I-670 through downtown Kansas City, Mo. on Thursday, July 11, 2019, causing three lanes to be shut down during morning rush hour. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A semi carrying pig carcasses dumped its load while traveling westbound on I-670 through downtown Kansas City, Mo. on Thursday, July 11, 2019, causing three lanes to be shut down during morning rush hour.

A truck spilled its load of pig guts all over the interstate Thursday morning in Kansas City.

And, naturally, people reacted to the smelly mess.

Newsweek’s all-caps headline stated “This little piggie didn’t get to market: Swine gut spill closes Missouri Highway.” The New York Daily News wrote “Talk about road hogging.”

But some of the best reactions came from Twitter.

Many compared the unfortunate accident to the fortunes drivers found near Atlanta when $175,000 in cash spilled out of a truck Tuesday.

Cash was spilled on the highway Atlanta this week and Pigs intestines in Kansas. Okay! — Liandra Lewis (@lewis_liandra) July 11, 2019

I got a lot of texts from people that were driving in the area at the time. The best one “Atlanta got cash, KC gets pig guts”. — Lois Cayce (@LBC1983) July 11, 2019

Surprised people haven’t pulled over to scoop up as much as they can carry like with that armored cash truck — Get Off My Dem Lawn (@SardonicOldMan) July 11, 2019

Then there’s the inevitable mention of Kansas City barbecue.

Be wary of any pork sandwich specials at downtown BBQ joints today... — Matthew Fey (@FeyMatthew) July 11, 2019

Mmmmmmm..... pig guts on a #KansasCity interstate in the July heat. Just imagine the #BBQ aromas wafting through the summer KC air! https://t.co/hGFPQshul6 — Joshua Rogers (@Joshua_Rogers) July 11, 2019

Who can resist a (bad) pun?

I don’t want to read about this tripe! — Ben Richard (@GrumpyGrouper) July 11, 2019

That’s just offal. — Bob (@Bobsquestions) July 11, 2019

Traffic j-ham? — Kaje "(they do not move)" Munser (@jasjr74) July 11, 2019

But at the end of the day, there isn’t much to say except that it’s all-around pretty nasty.