Missouri
‘Atlanta gets cash, KC gets pig guts.’ The best reactions to pig intestines spill
Pig carcasses strewn on I-670 shut down three lanes during morning rush hour
A truck spilled its load of pig guts all over the interstate Thursday morning in Kansas City.
And, naturally, people reacted to the smelly mess.
Newsweek’s all-caps headline stated “This little piggie didn’t get to market: Swine gut spill closes Missouri Highway.” The New York Daily News wrote “Talk about road hogging.”
But some of the best reactions came from Twitter.
Many compared the unfortunate accident to the fortunes drivers found near Atlanta when $175,000 in cash spilled out of a truck Tuesday.
Then there’s the inevitable mention of Kansas City barbecue.
Who can resist a (bad) pun?
But at the end of the day, there isn’t much to say except that it’s all-around pretty nasty.
