Pipe bursts opening giant hole in road, flooding commuter train tracks, MO officials say

A water main broke Thursday morning in St. Louis, opening a giant hole in the street and sending water gushing to the commuter train tracks below, officials say.

The 30-inch pipe broke about 8:30 a.m. and caused flooding along Lindell Boulevard in Forest Park, Mayor Lyda Krewson said on Twitter. The flooding caused Metro trains to be halted, Krewson said in the tweet.

A video posted on Twitter by Krewson shows floodwater cross the street, sidewalk and into driveways.

Aerial video footage shows a large hole filled with water and cracking across much of the street, according to KSDK.

The street will need to be repaved and likely will be closed for several days, Kewson tweeted.

“Patience please,” Krewson said.