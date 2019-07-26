St. Louis archdiocese releases list of priests accused of child sexual abuse

Promise to Protect- Message from Archbishop Robert J. Carlson Archbishop Robert J. Carlson addresses the faithful of the Archdiocese of St. Louis regarding the release of the list of names of archdiocesan clergy with substantiated claims of sexual abuse of a minor. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Archbishop Robert J. Carlson addresses the faithful of the Archdiocese of St. Louis regarding the release of the list of names of archdiocesan clergy with substantiated claims of sexual abuse of a minor.

The Catholic Archdiocese of St. Louis released a list of 64 priests who had been accused of sexually abusing a minor or possessed child pornography. The archdiocese says these are substantiated allegations.

All the priests on the list are either deceased or have been removed from the ministry. Eighteen of the priests have been laicized.

“Publishing these names will not change the past,” wrote Archbishop Robert J. Carlson wrote in a statement posted to the archdiocese website. “But it is an important step in the long process of healing.”

Carlson also said that no priest or deacon in the archdiocese against whom there has been a substantiated claim of sexual abuse is currently serving in the ministry.