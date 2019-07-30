Missouri
U.S. News & World Report ranks Barnes-Jewish the top hospital in Missouri
The U.S. News & World Report has released their rankings of the the nation’s top hospitals, placing Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis at the top in Missouri.
The publication had Barnes-Jewish nationally ranked in 10 specialties, including them in the top 20 for oncology, gynecology and nephrology. The medical center was one of four St. Louis-area hospitals in the top 10 for the state.
Missouri Baptist Medical Center ranked third, St. Luke’s Hospital-Chesterfield ranked fifth, Mercy Hospital ranked eighth and SSM St. Clair Hospital-Fenton ranked ninth.
Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago ranked number one in Illinois. Though hospitals can be viewed by region on the U.S. News & World Report website, the hospitals in Southern Illinois are not ranked.
