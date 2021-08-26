Missouri
Boater stepping onto dock falls in water and drowns in Lake of the Ozarks, police say
A boater drowned in the Lake of the Ozarks after a mishap near at a dock, officials said.
Chris Oliver, 50, of Indianola, Iowa, fell into the water Wednesday night as he stepped off a boat to the dock and didn’t resurface, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
He was pronounced dead about an hour later.
Oliver was stepping off a Formula 292 boat docked in the Grand Glaize Arm in the Osage Beach area. A 49-year-old man from Iowa had been driving the boat, officials said.
Oliver’s death was the fifth drowning in August for the Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F region, which includes the Lake of the Ozarks.
