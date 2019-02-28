Several metro-east school districts closed as region braces for more winter weather

A winter weather advisory is in effect for much of the metro-east on Thursday as the region prepares for snow and sleet accumulations.
There will be enough precipitation to make roads and sidewalks slippery, according to the advisory.
Several schools in the metro-east canceled classes for the day, including Belleville District 201, Highland CUSD No. 5, Cahokia Unit School 187, Chester 139, Dupo 196, Freeburg Community High School, Collinsville Community Unit School District 10, Signal Hill School District, Belle Valley School District and East St. Louis District 189.
Thursday’s high temperature will be 29 before reaching into the low 40s on Friday.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to Belleville News-Democrat
#ReadLocal
Comments