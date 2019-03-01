Spring’s not here yet. Heavy snow — up to 7 inches — predicted for this weekend

Heavy snow is possible for the metro-east over the weekend, which could make travel difficult, along with bitterly cold temperatures, according to the latest forecast.
A winter storm watch is in effect from 6 p.m. Saturday until 6 p.m. Sunday. The National Weather Service is warning that there could be a total of 4-7 inches of snow accumulation.
According to the agency’s St. Louis office, there is a 10 percent chance that some spots could see as much as 7-10 inches. It is likely, with a 90 percent chance, that most of the area will see 1-2 inches of snow.
On Friday, the forecast said snow could start falling around 7 p.m. Saturday after a chance of rain. Then, Sunday is expected to bring more snow.
Illinois Department of Transportation spokeswoman Jessie Decker said Friday that IDOT was in good shape with salt and equipment and was pretreating “critical areas.” She said crews would be out clearing roads over the weekend.
Sunday night will also bring single-digit temperatures to the metro-east. The low is expected to be around 7 degrees.
It could be sunny again by Monday, but it will still be cold. The high temperature will be 19 degrees, and the low will be 9.
