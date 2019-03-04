Weather News

Brutally cold temperatures hit the metro-east to start the work week

By Carolyn P Smith

March 04, 2019 08:24 AM

It was a brutally cold start to the work week in the metro-east as residents woke up to temperatures in the single digits with wind chills dipping below zero.

The cold temperatures forced Cahokia School District 187 to cancel school Monday.

The good news it that temperatures are expected to rise into the high 20s by Tuesday and by Thursday temperatures will be back in the mid 40s. There is a chance for more snow on Thursday, too.

