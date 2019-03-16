Parts of Southern Illinois under flood warning as Mississippi River expected to rise

The National Weather Service issued flood warnings for Alton, Grafton and Chester in Southern Illinois and St. Louis on Saturday as the Mississippi River is expected to rise.
The agency’s advanced hydrologic prediction service is monitoring rainfall and melting ice from other areas that may feed into the Mississippi River and cause flooding along the Missouri-Illinois border.
Moderate flooding was forecast for Grafton and Chester, according to the National Weather Service’s warnings. St. Louis and Alton can expect minor flooding.
But the city of Grafton wants visitors to know it will be open for business during the St. Patrick’s Day weekend despite the forecast, which states the river could continue rising there nearly 26 feet by March 22. In a news release, a city spokeswoman stated that major streets and side streets there would remain clear and dry over the weekend.
