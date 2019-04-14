Hundreds of metro-east residents still without power following intense overnight wind

Windy Weather Driving Tips Windy weather can create dangerous driving conditions. The Illinois Department of Transportation has some helpful tips for dealing with the wind while you're on the road. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Windy weather can create dangerous driving conditions. The Illinois Department of Transportation has some helpful tips for dealing with the wind while you're on the road.

At least 200 homes in the metro-east are still without power following extreme overnight weather that hit both sides of the Mississippi River near St. Louis Saturday night.

Heavy rain fell as winds reached speeds of up to 60 mph, KMOV 4 reported. About 26,000 customers in St. Louis were affected by power outages, according to the Post-Dispatch. The winds damaged the roof of the Old Cathedral in downtown St. Louis and knocked over the iconic orange sign in The Grove neighborhood.

According to Ameren Illinois’ power outage map, customers in Belleville, O’Fallon, Cahokia, East St. Louis and Caseyville were still affected just before noon on Sunday.

Rain continued to fall Sunday afternoon and is expected to last until 3 p.m. Some agencies, like the Caseyville Police Department, worked through the downpour to clean up debris and clear roadways for drivers.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

The National Weather Service issued a frost advisory that will begin at 1 a.m. and last until 9 a.m. on Monday. Temperatures are expected to reach 33 degrees at the lowest.

There is a chance for thunderstorms Wednesday through Thursday, NWS stated in a Hazardous Weather Outlook that was issued for multiple counties in the metro-east, including St. Clair, Madison, Monroe, Washington, Clinton and Randolph. The storms may be strong to severe.