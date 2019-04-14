Weather News

Hundreds of metro-east residents still without power following intense overnight wind

At least 200 homes in the metro-east are still without power following extreme overnight weather that hit both sides of the Mississippi River near St. Louis Saturday night.

Heavy rain fell as winds reached speeds of up to 60 mph, KMOV 4 reported. About 26,000 customers in St. Louis were affected by power outages, according to the Post-Dispatch. The winds damaged the roof of the Old Cathedral in downtown St. Louis and knocked over the iconic orange sign in The Grove neighborhood.

According to Ameren Illinois’ power outage map, customers in Belleville, O’Fallon, Cahokia, East St. Louis and Caseyville were still affected just before noon on Sunday.

Rain continued to fall Sunday afternoon and is expected to last until 3 p.m. Some agencies, like the Caseyville Police Department, worked through the downpour to clean up debris and clear roadways for drivers.

The National Weather Service issued a frost advisory that will begin at 1 a.m. and last until 9 a.m. on Monday. Temperatures are expected to reach 33 degrees at the lowest.

There is a chance for thunderstorms Wednesday through Thursday, NWS stated in a Hazardous Weather Outlook that was issued for multiple counties in the metro-east, including St. Clair, Madison, Monroe, Washington, Clinton and Randolph. The storms may be strong to severe.

Hana Muslic

Hana Muslic has been covering breaking news and crime for the Belleville News-Democrat since August 2018. She is a graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s College of Journalism and her previous work can be found in The Lincoln Journal-Star and The Kansas City Star.
Cresting Mississippi River levels have caused some agencies in the metro-east area of Southern Illinois to close rivers and some businesses, especially in Grafton in Madison County.

