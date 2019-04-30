Weather News

Hail reported, severe thunderstorm watch for Southern Illinois in effect until 8 p.m.

Severe weather moves into the metro-east

Severe weather moves into downtown Belleville on April 30, 2019. By
A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for the metro-east including St. Clair, Madison and Monroe counties until 8 p.m., the National Weather Service said.

A tornado warning had been in effect for northeastern Madison County.

There could be damage to mobile homes, roofs, windows, vehicles and trees, according to the weather service.

Highland Police reported that there is egg-sized hail in the area. A comment on a BND Facebook post said that Collinsville received 2-inch hail.

