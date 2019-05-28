Monroe County issues warnings about flooding, voluntary evacuation request

Mississippi River flooding in Alton, Illinois The Mississippi river reached 35.33 feet in Alton. June 4, the crest is estimated at 38.5 feet, 4 feet less than record height of 42.7 feet, Aug. 1, 1993. Illinois Department of Transportation has closed Illinois 100 from U.S. 67 to Illinois 16. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Mississippi river reached 35.33 feet in Alton. June 4, the crest is estimated at 38.5 feet, 4 feet less than record height of 42.7 feet, Aug. 1, 1993. Illinois Department of Transportation has closed Illinois 100 from U.S. 67 to Illinois 16.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department is warning residents about the upcoming rise in Mississippi River flood levels.

On Tuesday afternoon, Sheriff Neal Rohlfing wrote on Facebook that the county is experiencing flooding on multiple roads in the river bottoms area.

“Please refrain from driving in the river bottoms unless you are a resident,” he said. “Also please do not drive through any standing water or around any barricades for your safety.”

Rohlfing also asked those who live in the floodplain to prepare for a potential evacuation. The request is voluntary.

“On June 4, 2019, the Mississippi River is expected to crest at 45.2 feet in St. Louis,” the post stated. “If the river reaches 46 feet we will ask for all residents in the floodplain to evacuate.”

According to the post, the Monroe County Emergency Management Agency has been in contact with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Illinois Emergency Management Agency to coordinate for appropriate resources for residents.

The sheriff’s department has increased patrols in the affected areas and will take enforcement actions if needed for the safety of residents, Rohlfing said.