IDOT closes more roads in the metro-east due to flooding

Flood gates installed in Cahokia in preparation for June 4 crest Metro East Sanitary District installs flood gates on Water St. in Cahokia. The Mississippi River is predicted to crest on June 4th at 46 feet in St. Louis, at that level water will be at the base of the flood gate protecting Cahokia and Dupo area. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Metro East Sanitary District installs flood gates on Water St. in Cahokia. The Mississippi River is predicted to crest on June 4th at 46 feet in St. Louis, at that level water will be at the base of the flood gate protecting Cahokia and Dupo area.

The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced even more road closures due to flooding of the Mississippi River near the metro-east area.

On Monday, a news release from IDOT said the agency would close the following roads at 9 a.m. Tuesday:

Illinois 108 from Eldred to Illinois 96, which includes the Kampsville Ferry.

The Chester Bridge, which has been closed by the Missouri Department of Transportation since Sunday.

The Levee Gates at Illinois 3/111 in East Alton.

The roads will be closed in both directions.

Over the next 36 hours, IDOT also expects to close Illinois 3 at Nine Mile Creek near Evansville in Randolph County and Illinois 16/100 in Greene County, including the Joe Page Bridge.

The following roads and facilities will remain closed:

Illinois 100 from U.S. 67 in Alton to Illinois 16 in Jersey County.

U.S. 67 @ IL 100 in Alton.

Illinois 3 Truck By-Pass (Water Street) in Chester.

IL 155 outside of Prairie du Rocher.

Brussels Ferry.

Kaskaskia Street in Chester.

IL 100 in Calhoun County from just North of the Joe Page Bridge to Pearl.

Illinois 96 from County Highway 2 to Crooked Creek Hollow Road near Mozier, Calhoun County (Illinois 96 from Crooked Creek Hollow Road north to Pike County Line is open to local traffic).

Illinois 3 at Mary’s River to the Jackson County line in Randolph County.

The agency will continue to monitor state roadways in affected areas of Illinois, including the metro-east. The river is expected to crest at 46 feet on Thursday, reaching water levels only second to those in the Great Flood of 1993.