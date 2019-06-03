Weather News
IDOT closes more roads in the metro-east due to flooding
Flood gates installed in Cahokia in preparation for June 4 crest
The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced even more road closures due to flooding of the Mississippi River near the metro-east area.
On Monday, a news release from IDOT said the agency would close the following roads at 9 a.m. Tuesday:
- Illinois 108 from Eldred to Illinois 96, which includes the Kampsville Ferry.
- The Chester Bridge, which has been closed by the Missouri Department of Transportation since Sunday.
- The Levee Gates at Illinois 3/111 in East Alton.
The roads will be closed in both directions.
Over the next 36 hours, IDOT also expects to close Illinois 3 at Nine Mile Creek near Evansville in Randolph County and Illinois 16/100 in Greene County, including the Joe Page Bridge.
The following roads and facilities will remain closed:
- Illinois 100 from U.S. 67 in Alton to Illinois 16 in Jersey County.
- U.S. 67 @ IL 100 in Alton.
- Illinois 3 Truck By-Pass (Water Street) in Chester.
- IL 155 outside of Prairie du Rocher.
- Brussels Ferry.
- Kaskaskia Street in Chester.
- IL 100 in Calhoun County from just North of the Joe Page Bridge to Pearl.
- Illinois 96 from County Highway 2 to Crooked Creek Hollow Road near Mozier, Calhoun County (Illinois 96 from Crooked Creek Hollow Road north to Pike County Line is open to local traffic).
- Illinois 3 at Mary’s River to the Jackson County line in Randolph County.
The agency will continue to monitor state roadways in affected areas of Illinois, including the metro-east. The river is expected to crest at 46 feet on Thursday, reaching water levels only second to those in the Great Flood of 1993.
