Heavy downpour dumps inch and a half of rain on O’Fallon, flooding roadways

Water over U.S. 50 didn’t stop some drivers Flooding from Silver Creek closed U.S. Route 50 in Lebanon. Some cars and trucks ignored the closure. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Flooding from Silver Creek closed U.S. Route 50 in Lebanon. Some cars and trucks ignored the closure.

A burst of heavy rain caused some roadways and neighborhood streets to flood around noon in O’Fallon.

The storm dumped about an inch and a half of rain in 90 minutes, while nearby communities, such as Belleville, saw only a sprinkle. U.S. 50 was covered with water just east of the entrance ramps to Interstate 64 near Schmitt Cadillac.

Jim Sieveking, a meterologist with the National Weather Service, said this sort of localized rainfall is common.

“Whenever you have about an inch an hour somewhere, that’s a pretty efficient rainfall,” he said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Detective Nicholas Schmidt of the O’Fallon Police Department warned residents via the Nextdoor app to use extra caution if they have to drive.

“I’ve lived in O’Fallon my whole life and there are areas flooded that I’ve never seen before,” he wrote.

Schmidt stated that O’Fallon police and fire are compiling a list of those locations to give to the Department of Public Works when the storm is over. Representatives from the departments could not be immediately reached Monday afternoon.

The weather service issued a Flash Flood Watch Monday for St. Clair County. The watch is expected to last until 1 a.m. Tuesday. For both Belleville and O’Fallon, showers and thunderstorms are forecast and could produce locally heavy rain.

Return later to bnd.com for more updates.