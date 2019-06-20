Illinois EPA approves use of three landfills for disposing flood, storm debris

Welcome to the Belleville News-Democrat The Belleville News-Democrat and bnd.com serve readers in the metro-east and Southern Illinois. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Belleville News-Democrat and bnd.com serve readers in the metro-east and Southern Illinois.

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency has approved the use of three landfills in the metro-east for disposal of debris from storms and flooding.

On Thursday, the EPA issued an exemption to its rule that does not allow trees and branches to be put in landfills, citing substantial debris that resulted from heavy rainstorms and flooding in the area in a news release.

The move comes after Waste Management submitted a request to the EPA seeking exemptions from the prohibitions, as it expected that some loads will be too cross contaminated with items that can’t be composted to take to the North Milam Compost Facility, the release stated.

Debris that is co-mingled with trees, branches, building materials or home contents can now be issued at the following Waste Management facilities:

Milam Recycling and Disposal Facility

North Milam Recycling and Disposal Facility

Cottonwood Hills Recycling and Disposal Facility

Debris can be disposed of at the facilities from June 17 until Sept. 15. The release stated that whenever practicable, branches, leaves and other materials that can be composted will be removed and taken to the North Milam Compost Facility. Waste Management also said that if needed, it will make reasonable efforts to remove any white goods and electronics if found to be present in flood/storm debris.