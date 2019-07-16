Weather News

Tornado touches down near Lebanon

Lebanon

A tornado touched down near Lebanon Tuesday night.

Around 8:30 p.m., the Lebanon Emerald Mound Fire Department posted that the tornado siren was sounding and warned residents to take proper precautions.

Chief Adam Mueller said that the storm was visible from the agency’s parking lot and that it stayed in a field about a half mile away from any buildings.

At 9:15 p.m., Mueller said the tornado did not cause any damage in the area. He said it appeared to be moving southeast, but wasn’t sure.

Meteorologists at the National Weather Service’s St. Louis office could not immediately be reached for comment. There were no tornado warnings or watches issued for the area.

