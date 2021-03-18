Here are the southwest IL roadways to avoid during Thursday’s rain

Rain in the metro-east shut down two roadways Thursday morning.

The ramp from southbound Interstate 255 to State Street in East St. Louis and Old IL-58 at Loop Creek near Belleville are both blocked because of high water on the pavement, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

Motorists are advised to use alternative routes and to expect delays.

Parts of southern Illinois were under threat of severe storms and flash flooding Wednesday night, but the threat ended around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service in St. Louis.

Between a quarter- and half-inch more of additional rain is expected near St. Louis throughout the day on Thursday. The rain is ongoing and will end Thursday evening, according to NWS St. Louis.