Here’s how you can protect your sensitive plants before the overnight frost

The National Weather Service has issued the season’s first frost advisory and warned that the low temperatures could kill some plants in the metro-east early Monday.

A low of 34 is expected early Monday and the frost advisory runs from 2 a.m. to 8 a.m., according to the weather service’s forecast.

“Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered,” the advisory warns. “Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.”

There will be some respite for metro-east gardeners concerned about their flowers and vegetables as the high temperatures will rebound to the 70s and 80s this week.

Here ways to protect to your plants according to a tip sheet prepared by Oregon State University:

