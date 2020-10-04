Here’s how you can protect your sensitive plants before the overnight frost

The National Weather Service has issued the season’s first frost advisory and warned that the low temperatures could kill some plants in the metro-east early Monday.

A low of 34 is expected early Monday and the frost advisory runs from 2 a.m. to 8 a.m., according to the weather service’s forecast.

“Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered,” the advisory warns. “Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.”

There will be some respite for metro-east gardeners concerned about their flowers and vegetables as the high temperatures will rebound to the 70s and 80s this week.

Here ways to protect to your plants according to a tip sheet prepared by Oregon State University:

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the P.M. Report and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Harvest everything that’s ready; tomatoes with only a slight blush of color will continue to ripen on your counter but keep them out of the sun.

Drape plants with whatever breathable thing is at hand, among them large towels; old draperies, bed spreads or blankets; cardboard box; commercial row cover; or mounded straw or evergreen boughs.

Don’t use plastic sheeting unless a fabric or other cover (see above) is between the plastic and the plant; leaves and stems that touch plastic will freeze.

Move potted plants to a sheltered site such as adjacent to the house and under the eaves; that may be sufficient during a brief mild frost. A shed or garage will be better during colder spell.

Protect heavy containers where they stand with whatever materials you have on hand.

To avoid cooking your plants the next day, remove all covers when temperatures rise to a reasonable level.