Several cooling locations available as heat advisory set to take effect in southwest IL

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for the metro-east starting at 1 p.m. Monday and lasting through 9 p.m. Thursday.

According to the St. Louis Branch of the National Weather Service, heat index values are expected to reach 105 degrees and the high temperatures could cause heat illnesses.

The National Weather Service recommends drinking plenty of fluids, staying in an air-conditioned room, staying out of the sun, and checking up on relatives and neighbors.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

For individuals who may not have access to air conditioning, here is a list of local cooling sites.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the P.M. Report and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.