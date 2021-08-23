Weather
Several cooling locations available as heat advisory set to take effect in southwest IL
The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for the metro-east starting at 1 p.m. Monday and lasting through 9 p.m. Thursday.
According to the St. Louis Branch of the National Weather Service, heat index values are expected to reach 105 degrees and the high temperatures could cause heat illnesses.
The National Weather Service recommends drinking plenty of fluids, staying in an air-conditioned room, staying out of the sun, and checking up on relatives and neighbors.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
For individuals who may not have access to air conditioning, here is a list of local cooling sites.
- Belleville Public Library, main branch: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday-Saturday. 121 E. Washington St., Belleville; 618-234-0441.
- Belleville Public Library, west branch: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, & Friday and noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday & Thursday. 3414 W. Main St., Belleville; 618-233-4366.
Glen Carbon Police Department community room: Open Wednesday, July 28, through the evening of Thursday, July 29. 149 N. Main St., Glen Carbon; 618-288-7226.
Salvation Army - Belleville Corps: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Friday. 20 Glory Place, Belleville; 618-235-7378.
Salvation Army St. Clair County: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. East St. Louis Service Center: 616 North 16th Street, East St. Louis; 618-874-3136.
Washington Park City Hall: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. 5218 N. Park Drive, East Saint Louis; 618-874-2040.
Lessie Bates Davis Seasoned Circle Cafe: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. 1274 North 37th Street, East St. Louis; 618-271-2522.
Programs and Service for Older Persons: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. 201 N. Church Street, Belleville; 618-234-4410
- Salvation Army Alton Corps: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 525 Alby St., Alton; 618-465-7764.
- Main Street Community Center, Inc.: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday, 1003 N. Main St., Edwardsville; 618-656-0300.
- Edwardsville Public Library: 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday; 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; and 12:30-4 p.m. Sunday. 112 S. Kansas St., Edwardsville; 618-692-7556
- Young Men’s Christian Association of Edwardsville: 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Friday; 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. 1200 Esic Drive, Edwardsville; 618-656-0436
- Young Men’s Christian Association Meyer Center: 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Friday; 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. 7348 Goshen Road, Edwardsville; 618-655-1460.
- Community Care Center, Inc.: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Thursday (closed for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to noon). 1818 Cleveland Blvd., Granite City.
- Chouteau Township Hall: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. 906 Thorngate Drive, Granite City; 618-931-0360.
- Wood River Fire Station: Call for specific hours. 501 E. Edwardsville Road, Wood River; 618-259-0984.
- Wood River Roundhouse: 8 a.m. to noon and 1-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. 633 N. Wood River Drive, Wood River; 618-251-3130.
- Southwestern Illinois College Program: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday. 201 N. Church St., Belleville; 618-234-4410.PSOP (Programs & Services for Older Persons): 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday 201 N. Church St., Belleville; 618-234-4410.
- Collinsville Township Senior Citizens Center: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday. 420 E. Main St., Collinsville; 618-344-7787.
- Weinheimer Community Center: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. 1100 Main St., Highland; 618-654-1026.
