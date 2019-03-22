Those who care about Belleville will spread facts, not fear and negativity

People who sincerely care about the city of Belleville do not spread negativity, fear, and untruths in order to advance their personal agendas. Following are the facts about our beautiful city:
▪ Belleville’s Police force numbers increase and interaction with public continues
Due to recent retirements, the city has hired 17 officers since 2018. We are fully staffed in the following divisions: patrol, detective, code enforcement, state certified crime scene unit, traffic, telecommunications and administration. We have two K-9 officers and Drug Task Force Agents. Many community outreach programs are in place, including the Citizen Policy Academy, Neighborhood Watch presentations, etc.
Thanks to our dedicated officers and improved technology, the following crimes are down since 2017: robbery, aggravated assault/battery, burglary, theft, and arson. Controlled substance/methamphetamine arrests have increased due to proactive policing.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to Belleville News-Democrat
#ReadLocal
▪ The city of Belleville Fire Department has been awarded a Class 2 rating by Insurance Services Office, Inc.
Our good rating reflects our fire department’s extensive training, aggressive building plan review, and building inspection programs. Contributing to this rating, a fourth engine house was opened in 2009 to keep up with the increasing population and the growth of the city.
▪ The director of Economic Development remains full time and the reorganization of Residential and Community Development Services is already showing improvements
Additionally, the community development duties previously assigned to the assistant director of Economic Development have been removed to allow time for a more concentrated focus on keeping and attracting vibrant businesses. Since 2016, Belleville has issued 330 commercial occupancy permits!
▪ Infrastructure work remains on schedule
Our city has an antiquated sewer system that is being updated each year. We have spent $83 million thus far to satisfying EPA mandates. The wastewater system challenges that we currently face as a city could have been minimized if previous leadership had addressed these needed updates years ago when grant money was more readily available.
Our city has 590 lane miles of roads. In my tenure as mayor, this city has invested $6-7 million each year on road improvements. Work begins this spring to expand the West Main Streetscape from Sixth-12th Street.
▪ Increases to taxes and city fees are minimal
Funding for the police and firefighters pension is mandated by law. Previous city leaders did not fund the pensions at the appropriate level and today’s tax levels are impacted. Although costs to the city for landfill fees had risen for years, only recently was there a slight increase to residential trash collection fees. By resisting the privatization of trash collection, the city enjoys excellent service and lower costs for trash collection, recycling, and yard waste disposal.
▪ And what about St. Elizabeth’s Hospital leaving the city?
City Council, staff, and civic leaders helped me fight to keep St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Belleville. Since they left, I have twice requested that they deed their vacated property to the City and assist us with funding a possible Aquatic Rec Plex for the health and enjoyment of our community members. I’ve yet to receive an answer but remain hopeful that they will do the right thing for the city of Belleville. We supported them for 142 years.
I encourage everyone to look at our downtown, the Route 15 corridor, the festivals and parades, the new police station, the ADA improvements at our remodeled City Hall, and to learn the FACTS, share the truth, and celebrate the positive momentum for growth that Belleville enjoys.
Comments