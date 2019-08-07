White Christian leaders have allowed white supremacy and racism to exist

Trump condemns racism after shootings: ‘These sinister ideologies must be defeated’ President Trump condemned racism and white supremacy following the mass shootings in Dayton, Ohio and El Paso, Texas. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK President Trump condemned racism and white supremacy following the mass shootings in Dayton, Ohio and El Paso, Texas.

John 8:32 — And ye shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free.

What is a Christian? It is a person who has received Jesus Christ as their personal savior and adheres to his teachings.

What is a Christian leader? He or she is a person that is a part of the Five- Fold Ministry of God.

Ephesians 4:11 — And he gave some Apostles; and some, Prophets; and some; Evangelist, and some, Pastors and Teachers.

Jesus said in Matthew 5:44 — But I say unto you, love your enemies, bless them that curse you, do good to them that hate you and pray for them which despitefully use you, and persecute you.

America is a white male nation and its whiteness is an oppositional construct, meaning racism.

By intent, it will oppose any person, group or nation that threatens its lifestyle.

As Christians we must hold each other accountable to the tenants of the Word of God. So, I ask white Christian leaders this question: Why are you still practicing the theodicy of quietism when it comes to President Donald J. Trump? You know he is wrong in how he is treating black and brown people, from his racist verbal assaults on black people, to locking the children of brown people in cages.

2 Timothy 4: 2 says, Preach the word; be instant in season, out of season; reprove, rebuke, exhort with all long-suffering and doctrine.

This theodicy of quietism is the same pattern of thinking that white Christians leaders used during slavery when many did not speak out against it. Many white Christians leaders are still connected to and still believe in white supremacy.

Many believe Christianity and white supremacy are one. It was Booker T. Washington who said, “A lie doesn’t become truth, wrong doesn’t become right and evil doesn’t become good just because it’s accepted by a majority.” Will the real white Christians stand up and speak out against the hate in America before it’s too late?

White Christians leaders think by nominating more Supreme Court judges, federal and state judges that they will be able legislate, mandate, and dictate morality in America. However; morality cannot be legislated, mandated or dictated. Morality must be taught in the homes and in the churches with love.

The notion of white supremacy is not genetically possible intellectually, socially, morally, spiritually or philosophically it has no basics period. White supremacy runs contrary to the Christian faith. You cannot be supreme when you are truly submitted to the King (JESUS).

In Arrogance of Faith, written by Forrest Wood in 1860, Wood said in his extensive, and hard-hitting critique that Christianity played a fundamental role in shaping of white racism and undergirding black slavery.

The Rev. John L. Curry Provided

White Christian leaders are still using the institution of religion to protect a double standard of human justice in America. The questions I have for White Christian Leaders are:

▪ If America is a Christian nation why is she so evil when it comes to black and brown people?

▪ Why is she still promoting a white Jesus when she knows Jesus was not white?

▪ Why hasn’t America made a national apology to the descendants of black slaves and paid reparations? Within these questions are the answers for the nation. Why won’t white people, who claim to be Christians, just do the right thing?

Joshua 24:15 says, And if it seem evil unto you to serve the lord, choose you this day whom ye will serve; whether the gods which your father serve that were on the other side of the flood, or the gods of the Amorites, in whose land ye dwell: but as for me and my house we will serve the lord.

White Christian leaders have a choice to make — to be a white supremacist serving the gods of their forefathers or to be reconciled to serve the only true and living God through Jesus Christ. They cannot do both.

I must answer the question, “Are White Christian leaders gatekeepers of white supremacy?”

Through their appalling silence and their complicity with covert collaboration to allow racist wrongdoing to continue, I say yes, white Christian leaders are the gatekeepers of white supremacy.

It is my hope that we who are true Christians will come to understand that we are all knitted together with one scarlet thread and with the grace, mercy and peace of God it will cause us to advance and expand the Kingdom of God in the earth.