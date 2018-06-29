Learn the latest on Highland’s all-abilities playground project

Highland’s Director of Parks and Recreation Mark Rosen announces that the city is accepting donations toward an all-abilities playground. The playground will be located at Dennis H. Rinderer Park on Veterans Honor Parkway.
By
Up Next
Highland’s Director of Parks and Recreation Mark Rosen announces that the city is accepting donations toward an all-abilities playground. The playground will be located at Dennis H. Rinderer Park on Veterans Honor Parkway.
By

Editorials

Highland gets a playground without soaking taxpayers

By the BND Editorial Board

June 29, 2018 12:34 PM

Highland wanted children with disabilities to be able to play alongside other kids, but didn't have the $250,000 needed to create the special playground.

Did they raise taxes to get it? Did they decide youngsters could go without or wait a few years? Did they get a grant from another taxing body and pretend it was free money?

Nope. They got busy.

They won a $30,000 grant from Disney. Then they held a running event and later a bicycle ride to raise funds. On Sept. 2 they are hosting a concert with raffles and a tailgate party with the band to raise extra money.

"Many people ask me if we, 'really need this playground?' And my answer is, 'Yes.' Because, if anyone ever talks with a family that has a disabled family member, their typical response is usually, 'Finally,'" said Mark Rosen, Highland's parks and recreation director.

See a need, figure out a path forward. That seems like a much better version of providing recreation and leadership than allowing your community's youngsters to go seven years without even a splash pad to get cool during the summer.

  Comments  