Highland gets a playground without soaking taxpayers

Highland wanted children with disabilities to be able to play alongside other kids, but didn't have the $250,000 needed to create the special playground.
Did they raise taxes to get it? Did they decide youngsters could go without or wait a few years? Did they get a grant from another taxing body and pretend it was free money?
Nope. They got busy.
They won a $30,000 grant from Disney. Then they held a running event and later a bicycle ride to raise funds. On Sept. 2 they are hosting a concert with raffles and a tailgate party with the band to raise extra money.
"Many people ask me if we, 'really need this playground?' And my answer is, 'Yes.' Because, if anyone ever talks with a family that has a disabled family member, their typical response is usually, 'Finally,'" said Mark Rosen, Highland's parks and recreation director.
See a need, figure out a path forward. That seems like a much better version of providing recreation and leadership than allowing your community's youngsters to go seven years without even a splash pad to get cool during the summer.
