College president says farewell, thanks for letting her serve others

This is to thank everyone who helped Southwestern Illinois College continue to achieve great things these past 10 years, including three overarching accomplishments.
Since 2008, SWIC has continued to receive highest marks from the Higher Learning Commission to extend its accreditation and designation as a national model institution. Also during that span, while college and university enrollments have declined nationwide, particularly in Illinois, SWIC was annually recognized as one of the nation’s top 100 degree and certificate producers. Third, in my "Pay It Forward" tenure, SWIC Foundation scholarships doubled to $250,000 awarded annually; and our 70th anniversary capital campaign earned more than $3 million at a time when the money was needed the most. All three added up to "helping students learn," the college’s core mission.
Funding challenges since 2008 have motivated SWIC faculty, staff and administrators to pull together to be more efficient without compromising on quality programs and services the Board of Trustees allowed us to continue. Examples include: an unwavering focus on public safety that gets everyone involved; keeping all campus facilities and grounds inviting to all who use them; and never losing sight of our award-winning role and duty as a federally and state recognized “military friendly” institution.
There is a time in one’s life when they have contributed as much as they can and feel the need to pass the torch to someone else. That time for me is now. It has been my sincere privilege to serve, particularly as the first female and SWIC student to be board-appointed as president. It is the capstone to my career, and again, thank you to everyone who helped me “rise to serve” as your president.
Pay it forward.
