If you want to be public’s treasurer, get your public finances in order

When you are about to ask the public to trust you to collect tax dollars, wouldn’t you think you’d make sure you had your own houses in order?
Apparently not if you’re Phil Kammann.
In recent years he allowed nearly $19,500 in property taxes to go delinquent. He called it “an oversight.”
That’s not much of a recommendation for voters on Nov. 6 to make this accountant with an MBA the St. Clair County Treasurer. He’s supposed to be in the business of catching oversights, not creating them.
So maybe you could understand an oversight if he were a land baron with lots of properties to track. He’s not. He has 10 properties on the county tax rolls.
Let’s apply a little math to our would-be public official’s “oversight.” He had 10 properties to track. He lost sight of the taxes on two. That’s a 20 percent fail rate.
You might not be an accountant, but you know that ain’t good.
We really want to see more diversity in the middle-aged Democrats’ club they call the St. Clair County Building. Kammann sure looked good on paper.
Until the papers were tax records.
