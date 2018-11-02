World War II vet says the man who paid for his groceries restores his faith in kindness

My wife, Marilyn, and I were the recipients of a kind and thoughtful act by a complete stranger when we finished grocery shopping at ALDI on Thursday (Nov. 1) morning. A complete stranger with whom we had spoken briefly and cordially a few minutes after we arrived, later thanked me for my service. I was wearing a baseball-type cap that identified me as a veteran of WWII. Later at checkout, when I went to pay the bill ($95+) the cashier informed me that this same gentleman was buying our groceries.
This unexpected action caught me by surprise and I was so emotionally overcome that all I could do was say “thank you.” Marilyn was much more emotionally controlled and thanked him many times. He smiled and said, “Merry Christmas” and then disappeared. I failed to get his name but I hope he knows that were are so very grateful for his generosity and his restoration of the “good Samaritan” attitude in America.
Our faith in humanity and a loving God has never been more firmly entrenched than by this wonderfully kind stranger’s action. He has to know that he will be in our prayers always.
Marilyn and Don Gillen, Belleville
Comments