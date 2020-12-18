There’s never been a year like 2020. There’s never been a better time to say thank you

We’re Invested, we’re listening

Dear readers,

It’s been a life-changing year for all of us, especially because of the coronavirus pandemic and the challenges it has brought to every aspect of our lives. Practically nothing has gone untouched in some way.

Thanks to your support, the BND has been able to cover this expansive story with intensity every day, from multiple angles and with deep context, all through the lens of southwestern Illinoisans.

Then there’s all the other major news this year, from our communities’ demonstrations over systemic racism to the 2020 election. And our investigative and accountability work on flooding in Centreville, crime-free housing, the quality of nursing home care and local officials’ handling of pandemic restrictions, plus our expanded coverage of education and underserved communities.

None of this work would have been possible without subscribers like you.

We can’t thank you enough for your commitment to essential local journalism and the many forms it takes — breaking news, high-utility information and accountability journalism.

With your help, we’ve been able to keep people in our region informed and provide useful information to help them navigate the world of 2020.

We ask that you continue your subscription support as we enter 2021, with our collective hope and aspirations for a great year.

But our partnership with you goes beyond your subscriptions.

More than ever, your suggestions, feedback and questions helped to shape and inform coverage this year. We listened, by making sure we addressed your questions in our pandemic coverage, following up on your news tips and tackling other stories you suggested.

The fact is that your input leads to better coverage of southwestern Illinois and the things that matter most to the people who live here.

We want to build on that teamwork, strengthen our partnership with subscribers and deepen our commitment to listening with an invitation to share your ideas for coverage in 2021.

You can do so by completing this online form, calling our tips line at 239-2500 or sending a note to jcouch@bnd.com or newsroom@bnd.com.

What topics are important to you? Do you have a specific idea for an article? What questions about public life do you want us to answer? Do you have other coverage ideas to share? What kind of new coverage do you want us to tackle on your behalf in 2021?

All you have to do is reach out. We’re listening.

This doesn’t have to be the last time you get in touch with the BND; it’s simply a good way to end 2020 and get the new year, with all of its possibilities and promise, started on the right path.

We’ll share your ideas and feedback around our virtual newsroom and use the information to help plan our coverage.

Then let’s continue the partnership as we march through the new year. We will periodically reach out to you as a reminder to keep the conversation going, but you don’t have to wait for those prompts. The form, tips line and the two email addresses mentioned earlier are there for you 24/7. We encourage you to use them.

You’ve been the BND’s partner as a financial supporter and by offering your feedback and coverage ideas. Here’s another way we can work together, this time to help our communities and our neighbors who face incredible challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In partnership with the BND, United Way of Greater St. Louis will support local nonprofits to help address food insecurity in the St. Clair, Madison, Monroe, Clinton and Randolph counties.

Soon you will begin seeing advertisements at bnd.com and in the Belleville News-Democrat asking for your contributions to help fill this need, but you don’t have to wait.

You can make a donation today to help our neighbors in need at HelpingPeople.org/BND.

We hope you choose to join the Spread the Good campaign.

Our relationship with you, as subscribers, and the partnership opportunities that go with it help make the BND a stronger news organization that is committed to serving the public, as we have for nearly 163 years.

Let’s build on that relationship in 2021.

Thanks again for all of your support.

Here’s to a joyful holiday season and a healthy, safe and happy 2021!

Jeffry Couch