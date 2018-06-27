Grizzlies split a double header on the road

After a 2-1 win in the first game Wednesday, the Gateway Grizzlies lost their lead and game two, 5-4, to the Evansville Otters in the final inning at Bosse Field.
Gateway (19-24) won the opener behind a two-run single from Jeff Cardenas in the fourth inning and six innings of one-run ball from starter Mike Elwood (4-2).
In game two, Evansville (22-18) rallied to score two in the bottom of the seventh — the final inning in a scheduled doubleheader — and won on a walk-off RBI single, the only Otters hit in the inning after a hit by pitch, two sacrifice fielder’s choices on which the Grizzlies did not record outs and a throwing error that allowed the tying run to score.
Kevin Simmons picked up his fourth save in game one; Josh Glick (0-1) took his first blown save and loss in game two.
Gateway and Evansville will play the rubber match of their three-game series at 6:35 p.m. Thursday.
