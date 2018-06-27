Local box scores for Wed. June 27

FRONTIER LEAGUE
East Division
W
L
Pct.
GB
Washington
25
16
.610
—
Lake Erie
24
17
.585
1
Joliet
22
19
.537
3
Schaumburg
21
19
.525
31/2
Traverse City
18
22
.450
61/2
Windy City
13
27
.325
111/2
West Division
W
L
Pct.
GB
Evansville
22
18
.550
—
River City
21
19
.525
1
Southern Illinois
19
18
.514
11/2
Florence
19
21
.475
3
Normal
17
20
.459
31/2
Gateway
19
24
.442
41/2
Thursday’s Games
Joliet at Schaumburg, 12:30 p.m.
Windy City at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Lake Erie at Traverse City, 6:05 p.m.
Gateway at Evansville, 6:35 p.m.
River City at Normal, 7:05 p.m.
Florence at Southern Illinois, 7:05 p.m.
