Sports

Local box scores for Wed. June 27

June 27, 2018 10:18 PM

FRONTIER LEAGUE

East Division

W

L

Pct.

GB

Washington

25

16

.610

Lake Erie

24

17

.585

1

Joliet

22

19

.537

3

Schaumburg

21

19

.525

31/2

Traverse City

18

22

.450

61/2

Windy City

13

27

.325

111/2

West Division

W

L

Pct.

GB

Evansville

22

18

.550

River City

21

19

.525

1

Southern Illinois

19

18

.514

11/2

Florence

19

21

.475

3

Normal

17

20

.459

31/2

Gateway

19

24

.442

41/2

Thursday’s Games

Joliet at Schaumburg, 12:30 p.m.

Windy City at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at Traverse City, 6:05 p.m.

Gateway at Evansville, 6:35 p.m.

River City at Normal, 7:05 p.m.

Florence at Southern Illinois, 7:05 p.m.

