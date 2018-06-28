Local box scores for Thu. June 28

LOCAL GOLF
Rick Antorino made a hole-in-one June 18 at Tamarack Golf Course on hole No. 8 with an 8-iron from 143 yards. Witnesses were Brian Spacher, Jeff Hopkins and Stephen Rice.
FRONTIER LEAGUE
East Division
W
L
Pct.
GB
Washington
25
17
.595
—
Lake Erie
24
17
.585
1/2
Schaumburg
22
19
.537
21/2
Joliet
22
20
.524
3
Traverse City
18
22
.450
6
Windy City
14
27
.341
101/2
West Division
W
L
Pct.
GB
Evansville
22
18
.550
—
Southern Illinois
20
18
.526
1
River City
21
20
.512
11/2
Normal
18
20
.474
3
Florence
19
22
.463
31/2
Gateway
19
24
.442
41/2
Friday’s Games
Schaumburg at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
River City at Evansville, 6:35 p.m.
Florence at Normal, 7:05 p.m.
Lake Erie at Joliet, 7:05 p.m.
Gateway at Southern Illinois, 7:05 p.m.
Traverse City at Windy City, 7:05 p.m.
