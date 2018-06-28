Sports

Local box scores for Thu. June 28

June 28, 2018 10:22 PM

LOCAL GOLF

Rick Antorino made a hole-in-one June 18 at Tamarack Golf Course on hole No. 8 with an 8-iron from 143 yards. Witnesses were Brian Spacher, Jeff Hopkins and Stephen Rice.

FRONTIER LEAGUE

East Division

W

L

Pct.

GB

Washington

25

17

.595

Lake Erie

24

17

.585

1/2

Schaumburg

22

19

.537

21/2

Joliet

22

20

.524

3

Traverse City

18

22

.450

6

Windy City

14

27

.341

101/2

West Division

W

L

Pct.

GB

Evansville

22

18

.550

Southern Illinois

20

18

.526

1

River City

21

20

.512

11/2

Normal

18

20

.474

3

Florence

19

22

.463

31/2

Gateway

19

24

.442

41/2

Friday’s Games

Schaumburg at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

River City at Evansville, 6:35 p.m.

Florence at Normal, 7:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at Joliet, 7:05 p.m.

Gateway at Southern Illinois, 7:05 p.m.

Traverse City at Windy City, 7:05 p.m.

