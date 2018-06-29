Local box scores for Fri. June 29

FRONTIER LEAGUE
East Division
W
L
Pct.
GB
Lake Erie
25
17
.595
—
Washington
25
18
.581
1/2
Schaumburg
23
19
.548
2
Joliet
22
20
.524
3
Traverse City
18
23
.439
61/2
Windy City
14
27
.341
101/2
West Division
W
L
Pct.
GB
Evansville
23
19
.548
—
River City
23
20
.535
1/2
Southern Illinois
20
18
.526
1
Florence
19
22
.463
31/2
Normal
18
21
.462
31/2
Gateway
19
25
.432
5
Saturday’s Games
Schaumburg at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Gateway at Southern Illinois, 6:05 p.m.
Traverse City at Windy City, 6:05 p.m.
Lake Erie at Joliet, 6:05 p.m.
River City at Evansville, 6:35 p.m.
Florence at Normal, 7:05 p.m.
MLB
Braves 5, Cardinals 1
Atlanta ab
r
h
bi
St. Louis ab
r
h
bi
Incarte cf
4
0
0
1
M.Crpnt 3b
3
0
1
0
Albies 2b
5
1
1
0
G.Grcia ss
2
0
0
0
F.Frman 1b
4
0
1
0
Munoz ph-ss
1
0
0
0
Mrkakis rf
3
1
0
1
Mrtinez 1b
4
0
0
0
Flowers c
3
0
1
0
Ozuna lf
4
1
1
0
Suzuki c
0
1
0
0
Y.Mlina c
4
0
1
0
Acuna lf
4
0
0
0
Pham cf
2
0
0
0
Camargo 3b
5
2
3
2
Wong 2b
4
0
0
1
Swanson ss
4
0
3
1
Bader rf
4
0
1
0
Teheran p
1
0
0
0
Mikolas p
2
0
0
0
Da.Sntn ph
1
0
1
0
Gomber p
0
0
0
0
Moylan p
0
0
0
0
Mayers p
0
0
0
0
Biddle p
0
0
0
0
Jor.Hck p
0
0
0
0
R.Flhrt ph
1
0
0
0
G.Hllnd p
0
0
0
0
Minter p
0
0
0
0
Gyorko ph
1
0
0
0
L.Jcksn p
0
0
0
0
Cecil p
0
0
0
0
Winkler p
0
0
0
0
Totals 35
5
10
5
Totals 31
1
4
1
Atlanta
000
000
131
—
5
St. Louis
000
000
001
—
1
E—G.Garcia (4), Bader (1), Cecil (1). DP—St. Louis 1. LOB—Atlanta 11, St. Louis 7. 2B—Camargo (11), Bader (3). SF—Markakis (4). S—Teheran (5).
Atlanta
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Teheran W,6-5
6
2
0
0
2
4
Moylan H,3
1/3
0
0
0
1
0
Biddle H,2
2/3
0
0
0
0
0
Minter
1
0
0
0
0
1
Jackson
1/3
2
1
1
1
0
Winkler S,1-3
2/3
0
0
0
0
1
St. Louis
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Mikolas L,8-3
6 1/3
7
1
1
1
1
Gomber
0
0
0
0
0
0
Mayers
2/3
0
0
0
0
1
Hicks
1/3
1
3
3
1
1
Holland
2/3
1
0
0
0
2
Cecil
1
1
1
0
2
0
Gomber pitched to 1 batter in the 7th HBP—by Gomber (Inciarte), by Hicks (Suzuki). Umpires—Home, Jerry Meals; First, Chris Segal; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Ed Hickox. T—3:14. A—46,226 (45,538).
