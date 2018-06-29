Sports

Local box scores for Fri. June 29

June 29, 2018 10:49 PM

FRONTIER LEAGUE

East Division

W

L

Pct.

GB

Lake Erie

25

17

.595

Washington

25

18

.581

1/2

Schaumburg

23

19

.548

2

Joliet

22

20

.524

3

Traverse City

18

23

.439

61/2

Windy City

14

27

.341

101/2

West Division

W

L

Pct.

GB

Evansville

23

19

.548

River City

23

20

.535

1/2

Southern Illinois

20

18

.526

1

Florence

19

22

.463

31/2

Normal

18

21

.462

31/2

Gateway

19

25

.432

5

Saturday’s Games

Schaumburg at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Gateway at Southern Illinois, 6:05 p.m.

Traverse City at Windy City, 6:05 p.m.

Lake Erie at Joliet, 6:05 p.m.

River City at Evansville, 6:35 p.m.

Florence at Normal, 7:05 p.m.

MLB

Braves 5, Cardinals 1

Atlanta ab

r

h

bi

St. Louis ab

r

h

bi

Incarte cf

4

0

0

1

M.Crpnt 3b

3

0

1

0

Albies 2b

5

1

1

0

G.Grcia ss

2

0

0

0

F.Frman 1b

4

0

1

0

Munoz ph-ss

1

0

0

0

Mrkakis rf

3

1

0

1

Mrtinez 1b

4

0

0

0

Flowers c

3

0

1

0

Ozuna lf

4

1

1

0

Suzuki c

0

1

0

0

Y.Mlina c

4

0

1

0

Acuna lf

4

0

0

0

Pham cf

2

0

0

0

Camargo 3b

5

2

3

2

Wong 2b

4

0

0

1

Swanson ss

4

0

3

1

Bader rf

4

0

1

0

Teheran p

1

0

0

0

Mikolas p

2

0

0

0

Da.Sntn ph

1

0

1

0

Gomber p

0

0

0

0

Moylan p

0

0

0

0

Mayers p

0

0

0

0

Biddle p

0

0

0

0

Jor.Hck p

0

0

0

0

R.Flhrt ph

1

0

0

0

G.Hllnd p

0

0

0

0

Minter p

0

0

0

0

Gyorko ph

1

0

0

0

L.Jcksn p

0

0

0

0

Cecil p

0

0

0

0

Winkler p

0

0

0

0

Totals 35

5

10

5

Totals 31

1

4

1

Atlanta

000

000

131

5

St. Louis

000

000

001

1

E—G.Garcia (4), Bader (1), Cecil (1). DP—St. Louis 1. LOB—Atlanta 11, St. Louis 7. 2B—Camargo (11), Bader (3). SF—Markakis (4). S—Teheran (5).

Atlanta

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

Teheran W,6-5

6

2

0

0

2

4

Moylan H,3

 1/3

0

0

0

1

0

Biddle H,2

 2/3

0

0

0

0

0

Minter

1

0

0

0

0

1

Jackson

 1/3

2

1

1

1

0

Winkler S,1-3

 2/3

0

0

0

0

1

St. Louis

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

Mikolas L,8-3

6 1/3

7

1

1

1

1

Gomber

0

0

0

0

0

0

Mayers

 2/3

0

0

0

0

1

Hicks

 1/3

1

3

3

1

1

Holland

 2/3

1

0

0

0

2

Cecil

1

1

1

0

2

0

Gomber pitched to 1 batter in the 7th HBP—by Gomber (Inciarte), by Hicks (Suzuki). Umpires—Home, Jerry Meals; First, Chris Segal; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Ed Hickox. T—3:14. A—46,226 (45,538).

