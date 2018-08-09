JJAVA - Fotolia
Sports

Local box scores for Thu. Aug. 9

August 09, 2018 10:43 PM

FRONTIER LEAGUE

East Division

W

L

Pct.

GB

Washington

42

33

.560

Joliet

42

33

.560

Lake Erie

39

36

.520

3

Schaumburg

37

38

.493

5

Traverse City

33

41

.446

81/2

Windy City

33

43

.434

91/2

West Division

W

L

Pct.

GB

Normal

39

32

.549

Florence

39

36

.520

2

River City

38

38

.500

31/2

Southern Illinois

36

36

.500

31/2

Evansville

35

38

.479

5

Gateway

34

43

.442

8

Thursday’s Games

Florence 9, River City 2

Southern Illinois 2, Evansville 0

Traverse City 7, Schaumburg 0

Normal 8, Gateway 4

Joliet 6, Washington 1

Evansville 3, Southern Illinois 2

Friday’s Games

Traverse City at Lake Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Windy City at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Joliet at Schaumburg, 6:30 p.m.

Florence at Evansville, 6:35 p.m.

River City at Normal, 7:05 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Gateway, 7:05 p.m.

Florence at Evansville, 8:05 p.m.

LOCAL GOLF

High School Boys Golf South Seven Conference Preview

Althoff, 340

Marion, 350

Centralia, 363

Carbondale, 372

Mt. Vernon, 412

Medalists: Avery Irwin (Althoff), 76; Isaac Hammet (Marion), 76

Holes-in-one

Robert Henson made a hole-in-one on July 9 on No.6 at Grand Marais with a 7-iron from 130 yards.

Dick Gerber made a hole-in-one on Aug. 6 at Grand Marais on No. 11 with a sand wedge from 115 yards.

