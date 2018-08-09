Local box scores for Thu. Aug. 9

FRONTIER LEAGUE
East Division
W
L
Pct.
GB
Washington
42
33
.560
—
Joliet
42
33
.560
—
Lake Erie
39
36
.520
3
Schaumburg
37
38
.493
5
Traverse City
33
41
.446
81/2
Windy City
33
43
.434
91/2
West Division
W
L
Pct.
GB
Normal
39
32
.549
—
Florence
39
36
.520
2
River City
38
38
.500
31/2
Southern Illinois
36
36
.500
31/2
Evansville
35
38
.479
5
Gateway
34
43
.442
8
Thursday’s Games
Florence 9, River City 2
Southern Illinois 2, Evansville 0
Traverse City 7, Schaumburg 0
Normal 8, Gateway 4
Joliet 6, Washington 1
Evansville 3, Southern Illinois 2
Friday’s Games
Traverse City at Lake Erie, 6:05 p.m.
Windy City at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Joliet at Schaumburg, 6:30 p.m.
Florence at Evansville, 6:35 p.m.
River City at Normal, 7:05 p.m.
Southern Illinois at Gateway, 7:05 p.m.
Florence at Evansville, 8:05 p.m.
LOCAL GOLF
High School Boys Golf South Seven Conference Preview
Althoff, 340
Marion, 350
Centralia, 363
Carbondale, 372
Mt. Vernon, 412
Medalists: Avery Irwin (Althoff), 76; Isaac Hammet (Marion), 76
Holes-in-one
Robert Henson made a hole-in-one on July 9 on No.6 at Grand Marais with a 7-iron from 130 yards.
Dick Gerber made a hole-in-one on Aug. 6 at Grand Marais on No. 11 with a sand wedge from 115 yards.
