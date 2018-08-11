JJAVA - Fotolia
Local box scores for Sat. August 11

August 11, 2018 10:16 PM

MLB

Cardinals 8, Royals 3

St. Louis ab

r

h

bi

Kansas City ab

r

h

bi

M.Crpnt 1b

4

0

0

0

Mrrfeld 2b

3

0

0

0

Molina c

5

2

2

0

A.Grdon lf

2

0

0

0

Mrtinez dh

4

2

2

3

S.Perez c

3

0

0

0

Ozuna lf

5

1

2

1

Duda dh

4

0

1

0

DeJong ss

4

1

1

1

R.Hrrra rf

4

0

0

0

Gyorko 3b

4

1

2

1

B.Phllp cf

4

0

0

0

Bader cf

3

1

2

2

O’Hearn 1b

4

1

1

0

Wong 2b

4

0

0

0

A.Escbr 3b

2

2

2

2

Ad.Grca rf

4

0

0

0

Mondesi ss

3

0

1

0

Totals 37

8

11

8

Totals 29

3

5

2

St. Louis

004

002

002

8

Kansas City

000

020

010

3

E—M.Carpenter (9). DP—St. Louis 3, Kansas City 1. LOB—St. Louis 5, Kansas City 4. 2B—Molina (17), DeJong (15). 3B—Ozuna (2). HR—Martinez (14), Bader (8), A.Escobar (4).

St. Louis

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

Flaherty W,6-6

7

3

2

2

3

9

Hudson

 2/3

1

1

1

2

0

Hicks S,3-7

1 1/3

1

0

0

0

1

Kansas City

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

Duffy L,7-11

5 1/3

8

6

6

1

2

McCarthy

 2/3

0

0

0

0

1

Flynn

3

3

2

2

2

1

WP—Duffy, Hudson. Umpires—Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Tom Hallion. T—2:56. A—38,427 (37,903).

FRONTIER LEAGUE

East Division

W

L

Pct.

GB

Washington

44

33

.571

Joliet

43

34

.558

1

Lake Erie

41

37

.526

3 1/2

Schaumburg

38

39

.494

6

Traverse City

34

42

.447

9 1/2

Windy City

33

46

.418

12

West Division

W

L

Pct.

GB

Normal

41

32

.562

Florence

40

37

.519

3

Southern Illinois

37

37

.500

4 1/2

River City

38

39

.494

5

Evansville

37

39

.487

5 1/2

Gateway

34

45

.430

10

Saturday’s Games

Washington 4, Windy City 3

Florence 5, Evansville 2

Lake Erie 2, Traverse City 1

Joliet 9, Schaumburg 0

Washington 5, Windy City 0

Sunday’s Games

Joliet at Schaumburg, 1 p.m.

Traverse City at Lake Erie, 1:05 p.m.

Florence at Evansville, 2:05 p.m.

Windy City at Washington, 4:35 p.m.

River City at Normal, 6:05 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Gateway, 6:05 p.m.

