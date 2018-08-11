Local box scores for Sat. August 11

MLB
Cardinals 8, Royals 3
St. Louis ab
r
h
bi
Kansas City ab
r
h
bi
M.Crpnt 1b
4
0
0
0
Mrrfeld 2b
3
0
0
0
Molina c
5
2
2
0
A.Grdon lf
2
0
0
0
Mrtinez dh
4
2
2
3
S.Perez c
3
0
0
0
Ozuna lf
5
1
2
1
Duda dh
4
0
1
0
DeJong ss
4
1
1
1
R.Hrrra rf
4
0
0
0
Gyorko 3b
4
1
2
1
B.Phllp cf
4
0
0
0
Bader cf
3
1
2
2
O’Hearn 1b
4
1
1
0
Wong 2b
4
0
0
0
A.Escbr 3b
2
2
2
2
Ad.Grca rf
4
0
0
0
Mondesi ss
3
0
1
0
Totals 37
8
11
8
Totals 29
3
5
2
St. Louis
004
002
002
—
8
Kansas City
000
020
010
—
3
E—M.Carpenter (9). DP—St. Louis 3, Kansas City 1. LOB—St. Louis 5, Kansas City 4. 2B—Molina (17), DeJong (15). 3B—Ozuna (2). HR—Martinez (14), Bader (8), A.Escobar (4).
St. Louis
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Flaherty W,6-6
7
3
2
2
3
9
Hudson
2/3
1
1
1
2
0
Hicks S,3-7
1 1/3
1
0
0
0
1
Kansas City
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Duffy L,7-11
5 1/3
8
6
6
1
2
McCarthy
2/3
0
0
0
0
1
Flynn
3
3
2
2
2
1
WP—Duffy, Hudson. Umpires—Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Tom Hallion. T—2:56. A—38,427 (37,903).
FRONTIER LEAGUE
East Division
W
L
Pct.
GB
Washington
44
33
.571
—
Joliet
43
34
.558
1
Lake Erie
41
37
.526
3 1/2
Schaumburg
38
39
.494
6
Traverse City
34
42
.447
9 1/2
Windy City
33
46
.418
12
West Division
W
L
Pct.
GB
Normal
41
32
.562
—
Florence
40
37
.519
3
Southern Illinois
37
37
.500
4 1/2
River City
38
39
.494
5
Evansville
37
39
.487
5 1/2
Gateway
34
45
.430
10
Saturday’s Games
Washington 4, Windy City 3
Florence 5, Evansville 2
Lake Erie 2, Traverse City 1
Joliet 9, Schaumburg 0
Washington 5, Windy City 0
Sunday’s Games
Joliet at Schaumburg, 1 p.m.
Traverse City at Lake Erie, 1:05 p.m.
Florence at Evansville, 2:05 p.m.
Windy City at Washington, 4:35 p.m.
River City at Normal, 6:05 p.m.
Southern Illinois at Gateway, 6:05 p.m.
