Local box scores for Tue. Aug. 14

August 14, 2018 10:56 PM

MLB

Cardinals 6, Nationals 4

Washington ab

r

h

bi

St. Louis ab

r

h

bi

Eaton rf

4

1

1

0

M.Crpnt 1b

4

0

0

0

T.Trner ss

5

0

0

0

Molina c

4

0

1

0

Harper cf

4

1

1

2

Mrtinez rf

4

0

1

0

Rendon 3b

4

1

1

0

O’Neill rf

0

0

0

0

J.Soto lf

3

1

1

0

Ozuna lf

4

0

1

0

D.Mrphy 2b-1b

4

0

2

1

DeJong ss

3

1

1

0

M.Adams 1b

4

0

0

0

Gyorko 3b

3

1

0

0

Collins p

0

0

0

0

Dak.Hds p

0

0

0

0

Wieters c

4

0

2

1

Jor.Hck p

0

0

0

0

G.Gnzal p

1

0

0

0

Bader cf

2

1

0

1

Zmmrman ph

1

0

1

0

Wong 2b

3

2

3

3

Gott p

0

0

0

0

Gant p

2

1

1

2

G.Hllnd p

0

0

0

0

Shreve p

1

0

0

0

Difo ph-2b

2

0

0

0

Mayers p

0

0

0

0

Wisdom 3b

1

0

0

0

Totals 36

4

9

4

Totals 31

6

8

6

Washington

000

010

030

4

St. Louis

030

201

00x

6

LOB—Washington 7, St. Louis 7. 2B—Rendon (29), J.Soto (17), Wieters (5), DeJong (16), Wong (13). HR—Harper (30), Wong (8), Gant (1). SF—Bader (1).

Washington

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

Gonzalez L,7-9

4

5

5

5

3

2

Gott

2

2

1

1

2

3

Holland

1

0

0

0

0

0

Collins

1

1

0

0

0

0

St. Louis

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

Gant W,5-4

5 1/3

4

1

1

0

6

Shreve

1 2/3

1

0

0

0

2

Mayers

 2/3

3

3

3

0

0

Hudson H,4

 1/3

1

0

0

1

1

Hicks S,4-8

1

0

0

0

0

0

HBP—by Hicks (Eaton). Umpires—Home, Tripp Gibson; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Mark Carlson. T—3:12. A—38,214 (45,538).

FRONTIER LEAGUE

East Division

W

L

Pct.

GB

Washington

44

34

.564

Joliet

44

34

.564

Lake Erie

42

37

.532

21/2

Schaumburg

39

40

.494

51/2

Traverse City

34

43

.442

91/2

Windy City

34

47

.420

111/2

West Division

W

L

Pct.

GB

Normal

41

34

.547

Southern Illinois

39

37

.513

21/2

Florence

40

39

.506

3

River City

40

39

.506

3

Evansville

39

39

.500

31/2

Gateway

34

47

.420

10

Tuesday’s Games

Joliet 5, Lake Erie 3

Schaumburg 5, Windy City 4

River City 5, Southern Illinois 4

Wednesday’s Games

Washington at Traverse City, 4:05 p.m.

Joliet at Lake Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Windy City at Schaumburg, 6:30 p.m.

Southern Illinois at River City, 6:35 p.m.

Normal at Evansville, 6:35 p.m.

Florence at Gateway, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.

