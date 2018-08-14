Local box scores for Tue. Aug. 14

MLB
Cardinals 6, Nationals 4
Washington ab
r
h
bi
St. Louis ab
r
h
bi
Eaton rf
4
1
1
0
M.Crpnt 1b
4
0
0
0
T.Trner ss
5
0
0
0
Molina c
4
0
1
0
Harper cf
4
1
1
2
Mrtinez rf
4
0
1
0
Rendon 3b
4
1
1
0
O’Neill rf
0
0
0
0
J.Soto lf
3
1
1
0
Ozuna lf
4
0
1
0
D.Mrphy 2b-1b
4
0
2
1
DeJong ss
3
1
1
0
M.Adams 1b
4
0
0
0
Gyorko 3b
3
1
0
0
Collins p
0
0
0
0
Dak.Hds p
0
0
0
0
Wieters c
4
0
2
1
Jor.Hck p
0
0
0
0
G.Gnzal p
1
0
0
0
Bader cf
2
1
0
1
Zmmrman ph
1
0
1
0
Wong 2b
3
2
3
3
Gott p
0
0
0
0
Gant p
2
1
1
2
G.Hllnd p
0
0
0
0
Shreve p
1
0
0
0
Difo ph-2b
2
0
0
0
Mayers p
0
0
0
0
Wisdom 3b
1
0
0
0
Totals 36
4
9
4
Totals 31
6
8
6
Washington
000
010
030
—
4
St. Louis
030
201
00x
—
6
LOB—Washington 7, St. Louis 7. 2B—Rendon (29), J.Soto (17), Wieters (5), DeJong (16), Wong (13). HR—Harper (30), Wong (8), Gant (1). SF—Bader (1).
Washington
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Gonzalez L,7-9
4
5
5
5
3
2
Gott
2
2
1
1
2
3
Holland
1
0
0
0
0
0
Collins
1
1
0
0
0
0
St. Louis
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Gant W,5-4
5 1/3
4
1
1
0
6
Shreve
1 2/3
1
0
0
0
2
Mayers
2/3
3
3
3
0
0
Hudson H,4
1/3
1
0
0
1
1
Hicks S,4-8
1
0
0
0
0
0
HBP—by Hicks (Eaton). Umpires—Home, Tripp Gibson; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Mark Carlson. T—3:12. A—38,214 (45,538).
FRONTIER LEAGUE
East Division
W
L
Pct.
GB
Washington
44
34
.564
—
Joliet
44
34
.564
—
Lake Erie
42
37
.532
21/2
Schaumburg
39
40
.494
51/2
Traverse City
34
43
.442
91/2
Windy City
34
47
.420
111/2
West Division
W
L
Pct.
GB
Normal
41
34
.547
—
Southern Illinois
39
37
.513
21/2
Florence
40
39
.506
3
River City
40
39
.506
3
Evansville
39
39
.500
31/2
Gateway
34
47
.420
10
Tuesday’s Games
Joliet 5, Lake Erie 3
Schaumburg 5, Windy City 4
River City 5, Southern Illinois 4
Wednesday’s Games
Washington at Traverse City, 4:05 p.m.
Joliet at Lake Erie, 6:05 p.m.
Windy City at Schaumburg, 6:30 p.m.
Southern Illinois at River City, 6:35 p.m.
Normal at Evansville, 6:35 p.m.
Florence at Gateway, 7:05 p.m.
Washington at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.
