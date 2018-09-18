McKendree University’s women’s wrestler Brenda Reyna(Mount Vernon, WA/Mount Vernon) will compete for Team USA in the Junior World Wrestling Championships in Trnava, Slovakia, taking place from Sept. 17-23.
This will be the second time Reyna competes in the Junior World Championships, after previously placing sixth in 2016. Reyna most recently came away with the silver medal at the Junior Pan American Championships this summer in Fortaleza, Brazil, for Team USA. For the Bearcats, Reyna enters her sophomore season after being named a WCWA All-American last season. She will be competing in the 59 kg weight class for the stars and stripes.
The women’s 59 kg weight class qualification round will begin Wednesday morning. To follow Reyna and the rest of Team USA, visit the United World Wrestling website for the overall event schedule, event news, and match live streams.
McKendree wrestler to compete for Team USA at Junior World Championships
September 18, 2018
