Top performers in high school sports for Sept. 18

Chloe McIsaac, Belleville East, Tennis
McIsaac defeated O’Fallon’s Kate Macaluso 6-1, 6-0 to help lead the way for the Lancers in their 8-1 win over the Panthers. McIsaac and her doubles partner, JoJo Skaer, also defeated the Pantherd duo of Emiley Fritz and Kate Macaluso, 6-2, 6-1.
Maddie Buschur, Belleville East, Tennis
Buschur did her part in the 8-1 Lancer tennis team victory by defeating her opponent, Lindsay Miles, 6-1, 6-0. Buschur and doubles partner Mia McIsaac also contributed to the team win by beating the O’Fallon duo of Gabi Schram and Danielle Warren, 6-0, 6-4.
Zach Elbe, Freeburg, Soccer
The senior scored a team-high two goals in Freeburg’s 7-0 conference win over Valmeyer.
Colton Clark and Michael Tentis, Triad, Soccer
The pair of juniors scored two goals each in Triad’s 7-2 victory over Mascoutah. Clark has scored four goals this season while Tentis has scored six.
Alex Barton, Karson Bridges, and Brad Meyer, Columbia, Soccer
In the Eagles’ stunning 8-0 conference victory over Salem, Barton, Bridges and Meyer each scored two goals to lift the team. Barton has 10 goals scored this season while Bridges and Meyer have 12 and 10, respectively.
Tyler Kinnikin, Belleville West, Soccer
Kinnikin’s two goals weren’t enough to lift the Maroons past the Panthers in the 5-3 conference loss.
Comments