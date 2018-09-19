Top performers in high school sports for Sept. 19

Logan Lowery, O’Fallon, Golf
Lowery shot a 1-under par 35 to help lead O’Fallon to the meet title with 154 points over Belleville East (164) and Granite City (173).
Brandon Fields and Parker Scottberg, Civic Memorial, Soccer
Fields and Scottberg each scored two goals in the Eagles’ dominant 6-0 home victory over Staunton. Fields has scored nine goals so far this season while Scottberg has scored 13.
Jack Hoelscher, Central, Soccer
In conference play, Hoelscher scored a hat trick in Central’s 8-0 rout of Lebanon.
Drew Shaffer, Columbia, Soccer
The senior’s goal in the second half proved enough to lift the Eagles past the Waterloo Bulldogs 1-0.
Chloe McIsaac, Belleville East, Tennis
McIsaac won her sets in dominant fashion over Belleville West’s Kaitlyn Fiedler 6-0, 6-0. McIsaac and her doubles partner, JoJo Skaer, also beat the Maroons duo of Kaitlyn Fiedler and Taylor Fiedler 6-1, 6-3. The Lancers won the match 6-3.
Comments