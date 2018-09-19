SIUE athletics notebook for Sept. 19

Lachlan McLean is named SIUE student-athlete of the week
SIUE Athletics has joined with Prairie Farms Dairy, Inc., to take time each week to honor a Cougar student-athlete who excels both in competition and in the classroom.
This week’s honoree is SIUE men’s soccer player Lachlan McLean. The junior from Sydney, Australia, is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in business and has a grade point average of 3.49.
McLean has started all six games up front for the Cougars this season. He leads the team in assists (three) and is second in goals (two). The three assists puts him tied for fourth in the Mid-American Conference. McLean also leads SIUE in shots taken with 21.
Men’s Soccer is gearing up to face Saint Louis in the first regular season Bronze Boot matchup since 1995. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Friday at Hermann Stadium on the campus of Saint Louis.
Kyle Slattery is named OVC golfer of the week
SIUE senior golfer Kyle Slattery has been named the Ohio Valley Conference Golfer of the Week following his first career tournament win.
The native of Rockford, Illinois, birdied his first playoff hole Sunday to claim medalist honors at the EKU Intercollegiate sponsored by Raising Cane’s. Slattery and EKU’s Bill Basham both fired a final-round 68 and finished at five-under par (205).
Slattery won the playoff to top a field of 94 golfers, including golfers from five other OVC schools.
The tournament win is the first for an SIUE player since 2013.
The 205 is the lowest 54-hole total of Slattery’s career and the sixth-lowest in school history. Slattery tied the school record with a 64 in Saturday’s second round.
The Cougars will play host to 16 other schools at the Derek Dolenc Invitational Sept 24-25 at Gateway National Golf Links.
