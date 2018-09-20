Top performers in high school sports for Sept. 20

Avery Irwin, Althoff, Golf
Irwin shot a 1-under- par 34 at Green View Golf Course in Centralia to win the individual title and help lead his team to the team victory over Centralia and Carbondale. Althoff finished the day with 166 points while Centralia and Carbondale scored 177 and 188 points, respectively.
Tommy Carr, Waterloo, Golf
Carr is the 2018 Mississippi Valley Conference Champion after a 4-over-par 76 performance. Carr and Highland’s Clayton Mallard went into a playoff as a result of a tie and Carr came out on top. Waterloo finished in first place with 318 while Highland with 335 placed second. Triad with 343 points rounded out the top three teams.
Tucker Kendrick, Triad, Soccer
In Triad’s 5-0 conference win over Highland, Kendrick scored two goals. The junior for the Knights has scored five goals this season.
Derek Schley, Metro-East Lutheran, Soccer
Schley’s goal proved to be what the Knights needed to push past North Mac 1-0. Schley, a sophomore, has scored seven goals this season.
Comments