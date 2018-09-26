Top performers in high school football for week 5

Travis, Jasper, Mater Dei, Football, QB
Jasper completed 12 of 21 passes for 212 yards to help the Knights take the Milk Bowl title over the Central Cougars by a score of 33-7. Jasper also rushed for 63 yards with 3 touchdowns on the night.
Logan Ratermann, Mater Dei, Football, RB
Ratermann had 102 yards on 5 receptions to score two touchdowns in Mater Dei’s win. He connected with quarterback Travis Jasper from 37 yards with 1:26 left till the half and then again from 11 yards in the fourth quarter.
Nic Horner, Columbia, QB
The junior for the Eagles completed nine of 17 passes for 156 yards and a touchdown in Columbia’s dominant 47-0 win over Carlyle.
Tanner Little, Freeburg, RB
The junior for Freeburg had his best game of the season rushing for 224 yards on 22 carries with four touchdowns in the Midgets 42-21 win over Red Bud. Little has 794 yards on the season with eight touchdowns.
Marcus Irby, Freeburg, Football, OL
Irby had two sacks in Freeburg’s 42-21 win over Red Bud.
Devin Wills, Mascoutah, RB
Wills rushed for 149 yards on 24 carries in Mascoutah’s 28-21 conference win over Jerseyville. Wills has an impressive 1038 yards this season and 12 touchdowns.
Kienen Waller, Belleville East, QB
A senior, Waller completed 15 of 27 for 245 yards and three touchdowns as the Lancers defeated O’Fallon 28-21 for their first win of the season.
Malik Shaw, Cahokia, QB
Showing off his versatility, Shaw accounted for 230 yards of total offense as the Comanches took command of the South Seven Conference with a 28-7 win over Carbondale.
Emori Lee, Cahokia, LB
Lee had a huge night as he was credited with 10 tackles and assisted on three more as Cahokia knocked Carbondale from the ranks of the undefeated with a key South Seven Conference win
DeMontra Witherspoon, East St. Louis, RB
Witherspoon rushed for 108 yards on just four carries as the Fltyers rolled past Collinsville 74-13 in a Southwestern Conference game.
Tyler Macon, East St. Louis, QB
Macon was unstoppable once again as he completed 10 of 11 attempts for 287 yards and five touchdowns as East St. Louis remained undefeated in Southwestern Conference play.
Dionte Rodgers, Edwardsville, RB
Rodgers ran for 96 yards, 46 coming on a second quarter touchdown scamper, ansd hauled in a 60-yard touchdown pass as the Tigers broke a three game losing streak with the win over Alton.
Comments