Top performers in high school sports for Sept. 24

Jenna Schwartz, Waterloo, Cross Country
The 2017 Class 2A cross country state champion and BND runner of the year won the Freeburg Invitational with a time of 17:46, 51 seconds faster than second place Gabrielle Alongi of DuQuoin. Schwartz helped to propel the Bulldogs to the team title with 42 points while Mater Dei placed second with 96 points. DuQuoin rounded out the top three teams with 100 points.
Eli Ward, Waterloo, Cross Country
Ward, a junior for the Bulldogs won the Freeburg Invitational with a time of 15:34. Despite Ward’s efforts, Waterloo only placed fifth with 137 points. Centralia (66), Triad (74), and Belleville East (93) were the top three teams.
Chloe McIsaac, Belleville East, Tennis
McIsaac defeated Quincy’s Olivia Clayton 6-0, 6-0 to help lead the Lancers to a 9-0 victory over the Blue Devils. McIsaac and doubles partner JoJo Skaer worked well together in their 6-1, 6-1 win over Olivia Clayton and Isabella Trinh.
Maddie Buschur, Belleville East, Tennis
In the Lancers 9-0 win over Quincy, Buschur defeated Katarina Vitikaya 6-0, 6-0. Buschur and doubles partner Abigail McIsaac then went on to defeat the Quincy duo of Taylor Kruse and Emma Staff, 6-0, 6-0.
Kaylyn DelVecchio, Belleville East, Tennis
It was a good day for the Lady Lancer tennis team as DelVecchio also won her match 6-0, 6-0 over Quincy’s Emily Klinner. DelVecchio then partnered with Mia McIsaac to defeat Katarina Vitikaya and Emily Klinner in dominant fashion, 6-0, 6-0.
Kate Macaluso, O’Fallon, Tennis
Macaluso defeated Normal Communities Kavya Sudhir 6-0, 6-0 in the Panthers’ 7-2 win.
Trevor Laub, Edwardsville, Golf
Laub shot a 2-under-par 69 at the Oak Brook Golf Course in Edwardsville to win the large school division of the Dick Gerber Invitational. His efforts propelled Edwardsville to the team title with 293 points. Normal finished second with 296 points while O’Fallon was third with 304 points.
Aaron Boulanger, Father McGivney, Soccer
The senior led the way, scoring a hat trick in the Griffins’ 12-0 rout of Valmeyer on Saturday. Boulanger has scored five goals this season.
Logan Doerr, Gibault, Soccer
Doerr’s three goals was the most on the night by any Hawks player in Gibault’s 10-0 win over Metro-East Lutheran. Doerr has scored 12 points this season.
Jack Hoelscher and Zach Landis, Central, Soccer
Hoelscher scored four goals and Landis three in the Cougars’ 14-0 victory over Valmeyer.
Tyler, Macon, East St. Louis, Football, QB
Macon completed 10 of 11 passes for an impressive 237 yards and five touchdowns in the Flyers’ dominant 74-13 win over Collinsville.
DeMonta Witherspoon, East St. Louis, Football, DB
Witherspoon rushed for 116 yards on four attempts in the Flyers’ 74-13 conference win over Collinsville.
