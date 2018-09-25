Top performers in high school sports for Sept. 25

Brandon Durgin, Wesclin, Golf
Durgin, a senior for the Warriors, won the Cahokia Conference Mississippi Division with a 3-over-par 75 at the Governors Run Golf Course in Carlyle. Central took home the team title with 326 points but Wesclin was not far behind with 331 points. Columbia rounded out the top three teams with 333 points.
Carson Sensel, Valmyer, Golf
Sensel was crowned the Cahokia Conference Kaskaskia Division champion with a 5-over-par 77 at the Governors Run Golf Course in Carlyle. Marissa won the tournament with 376 points. Red Bud (377) and Steeleville (382) placed second and third respectively.
Briana McMinn, O’Fallon, Golf
McMinn won the Southwestern Conference Tournament with a 4-under-par 140 after two rounds of competition. McMinn had 67 strokes in round one of the tournament and 73 in round two. The junior for the Panthers breezed to the conference title over second place Riley Lewis of Edwardsville who shot a 14-over par 158. With McMinn’s leadership, O’Fallon won its third consecutive conference title with 649 points. Edwardsville placed second with 676 points followed by Belleville East with 735 points.
Jessie Seidel, Waterloo, Volleyball
The junior OH for the Bulldogs has averaged 5.6 kills per game this season. In Waterloo’s most recent 2-1 win over Highland, Siedel had an 82.35 hitting percentage with 17 serves and three errors. Seidel finished the night with four kills over 21 attack attempts.
Hannah Cope, Waterloo, Volleyball
Cope, a senior setter for the Bulldogs, had a hitting percentage of 95.24 in Waterloo’s 2-1 win over Highland with 21 serves and only one error. Cope also had 6 kills on the night.
Kendra Walla, Waterloo, Volleyball
The junior for Waterloo, had a 54.55 kill percentage in Waterloo’s 2-0 win over Mascoutah. Walla also had seven kills over 11 attack attempts.
Nathan Touchette, Valmeyer, Soccer
Touchette scored three goals to lift Valmeyer past conference foe Lebanon 4-3.
