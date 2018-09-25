Several SIUE women’s soccer players earn OVC player of the week honors

SIUE women’s soccer players Angel Ikeda, Megan Danielson and Jensen Schoch were awarded with Ohio Valley Conference Players of the Week honors Tuesday.
The awards are coming on the heels of a fantastic weekend for SIUE. The Cougars defeated Austin Peay 1-0 Friday and Murray State 2-1 Sunday, both in overtime.
Ikeda recorded the game-winning goals in both games, earning her OVC Offensive Player of the Week. She took four shots on the weekend, three being on goal. Ikeda has started every game this season in the midfield for the Cougars.
Danielson, a freshman, earned OVC Defensive Player of the Week honors. She played 180 minutes, anchoring the SIUE back line, which allowed just one goal in the two games.
Schoch was named the OVC Goalkeeper of the Week after recording her first career shutout against APSU and allowing just one goal against MSU. She made 11 saves and allowed one goal on the weekend.
The OVC-leading Cougars (4-5, 3-1 OVC) will be back in action Friday as they play host to UT Martin (7-2, 2-0 OVC) at 7 p.m.
