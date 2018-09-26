Top performers in high school sports for Sept. 26

Avery Irwin, Althoff, Golf
Irwin, a sophomore for the Crusaders, shot an even par 36 at the Hickory Ridge Golf Course in Carbondale to win the meet. His efforts helped Althoff to take home the team title as well with 154 points. Carbondale finished second with 169 and Centralia was third with 179 ponts.
Casmir Cozzi, Mascoutah, Cross Country
Runnng a time of 16:05 over the 3-mile course, Cozzi finished 17 seconds ahead of Centralia’s Crede Correll to win the Triad Invitational. His efforts weren’t enough to propel his team to the win, however, and Mascoutah settled for third place with 90 points. The home team, Triad, won the meet with 79 points while Centralia placed second with 85 points.
Grant Keller, Elliott Siekmann and Travis Speer, Triad, Soccer
Keller, Siekmann and Speer each scored two goals in the Knights’ dominant 10-0 win over Affton.
